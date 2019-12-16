Sunflower Festival fundraises $64,000 for children with cancer

This year’s festival at the Ho Chi Minh City Student Cultural House in the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City’s premises in Thu Duc District is one of activities to mark the 12th anniversary of “Uoc mo cua Thuy” program in commemoration of the death of Le Thanh Thuy, a high school girl famous for her long fight against bone cancer.



With the theme ‘For the Sunflower Warrior,’ the fundraising event comprised of theater named Sunflower, “ Sunflower bus” to encourage people to use public transportation, gifting 1,000 children patients and giving scholarships “ Thuy’s dream” to kids with cancer.

The highlight of the year’s event was the a four-kilometer charity run with the participation of 3,000 people each helping to contribute VND50,000 to cancer kids.

Especially, this year saw the presence of female footballers of SEA Games 30 namely captain Huynh Nhu, coach Kim Hong, and defender Chuong Thi Kieu.

Additionally, 160 scholarships each worth VND5 million were given to kids and 1,000 gifts each worth VND700,000 to children patients in 10 hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City, the central city of Da Nang, Thua Thien – Hue province and Hanoi, said Ms. Nguyen Thi Huong from Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Moreover, the event encouraged participants to give blood voluntarily and sold paintings drawn by cancer kids.

Totally, VND45 billion has been collected from the SunFlower Festival for 12 years.

By MINH VUONG - Translated by UYEN PHUONG