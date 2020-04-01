Under the plan, small- large scale markets, supermarkets and convenience stores ordinarily work after April 1 in order to meet the needs of consumers.Business units of supermarkets and retail stores in the city also planned to reserve food with a goal of ensuring the supply of essential foods, foodstuffs; therefore, people are recommended to stop panic buying and hoarding food and goods.Under the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, people should not gather at selling points and proactively buy goods online and require home delivery to reduce the risk of Covid-19 disease infection.

By Y.H- Translated by Huyen Huong