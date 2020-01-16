Switzerland provides financial aid for HCMC’s green transport development





The project has a total investment capital of US$ 10.7 million, of which the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) entrusted US$ 10.5 million non-refundable aid to the World Bank, and US$ 202,000 will come from Ho Chi Minh City’s budget.The project on technical support is expected to contribute in improving the quality and efficiency of the public transport system in Ho Chi Minh City.The project's components include integrated urban development according to transit-oriented development (TOD), including transit and land-use integration for urban design; development of public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms and mechanisms for land value capture; traffic planning to enhance connectivity, supporting the integration of the BRT system with other types of transport as well as the connectivity of non-motorized traffic in order to connect to/ from BRT stations.

By Ngoc Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong