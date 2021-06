Tam Binh Market has been halted operation from 9 p.m. of June 29 until the further notice



The requirement aims to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the community and ensure the people’s health amid the current complicated and unpredicted pandemic situation.





The People's Committee of Tam Binh Ward requested the Tam Binh Market Management Board and relevant units to promptly provide the notice to the small traders and people.

By Chi Thach- Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong