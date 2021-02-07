Tao Dan Spring Flower Festival 2021 opened

On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City named after President Ho Chi Minh (1976-2021), the main road connecting the park's entrance on Truong Dinh Street and King Hung Memorial Temple is decorated with flowers simulating the Truong Son mountain range.

The 11-day event displays ornamental fish and flowers, bonsai plants, more than 2,500 flower-related exhibits of domestic and foreign artisans, 40 specialties and souvenir booths.Besides, the festival also comprises dragon dances, circus and magic performances, folk games, demonstrations of calligraphy.Ho Chi Minh City Green Park Co., Ltd. also gave 1,000 free tickets to the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labour to give workers who can not return home for Tet holiday to enjoy the spring flower festival.The festival will close on February 17 (the sixth day of the lunar year).

By Mai Quan- Translated by Huyen Huong