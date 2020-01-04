Tet Festival opens in Ho Chi Minh City





Attending the opening ceremony were Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong and the city’s leaders.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong appreciated the efforts of the city’s tourism industry in recreating a warm and happy traditional Tet holiday.By the end of 2019, Vietnam welcomed 18 million international visitors and 85 million domestic tourists with a total revenue of about VND 720,000 billion, an increase of 16 percent compared to the same period in 2018.Ho Chi Minh City received over 8.6 million international visitors.Vietnamese Tet Festival has recreated customs of Vietnamese traditional Tet holiday through showcase of 100 pavilions of Tet specialties, many regional dishes such as Nam Dinh – style Pho (Noddle Soup), Hue - style spring rolls, tuna Phu Yen, Central style rolls, etc.Visitors will experience how to pack banh chung, banh tet- traditional Vietnamese rice cakes, Danh dao - Playing at chucking coins, skipping rope, catching a goat.The event will last until January 5.

BY THI HONG- Translated by Huyen Huong