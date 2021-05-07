Thai businesses boost investment in Vietnam

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Currently, more than 200 Thai companies, including transnational corporations and large, medium and small-sized enterprises are performing their business and investment activities in Vietnam.

In the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and the global economic instability, Thailand-Vietnam economic relations have remained strongly sustainable development, remarkably 2021 marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of Thailand-Vietnam diplomatic relations.The two countries set a target of reaching a trade balance of up to US$20 billion. To have this result, Thailand has carried out many solutions to develop bilateral trade investment, connect and restructure supply chains in the region, including Vietnam.The information was shared by Mr. Apirat Sugondhabhirom, Consul-General of Thailand to Ho Chi Minh City at an opening ceremony of the 2021 Top Thai Brands expo at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, HCMC yesterday. Accordingly, the exhibition is one of the events following a series of trade fairs annually organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand.The 2021 Top Thai Brands expo will last until May 9.

By Minh Xuan-Translated by Huyen Huong