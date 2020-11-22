  1. Ho Chi Minh City

The new pace of life along canals in HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City has a maze-like network of canals, including Lang The, Bau Nong, Tra, An Ha, Tham Luong, Cau Bong, Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe, Ben Nghe, Lo Gom, Te, Tau Hu, and Doi, which are step by step being dredged to make banks, upgrade roads along canals, and restore water quality.

Binh Dong Wharf on Tau Hu Canal is full of flowers every spring. (Photo: SGGP)

When completed, this river landscape promises to be a unique highlight contributing to helping the city preserve the environment and develop tourism and trade - promoting the tradition of waterways of Saigon in the past.
The new pace of life along canals in HCMC ảnh 1 Annual traditional boat racing festival in Ho Chi Minh City on Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe Canal. (Photo: SGGP)
The new pace of life along canals in HCMC ảnh 2 Tourism along Nhieu Loc Canal. (Photo: SGGP)
The new pace of life along canals in HCMC ảnh 3 The serenity of the green canal. (Photo: SGGP)
The new pace of life along canals in HCMC ảnh 4 Sanitation workers collect garbage on the canals of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
The new pace of life along canals in HCMC ảnh 5 A resident in District 7 cleans chairs along Ben Nghe Canal. (Photo: SGGP)
The new pace of life along canals in HCMC ảnh 6 People do exercises along Ben Nghe Canal in Ben Van Don Street in District 4. (Photo: SGGP)

