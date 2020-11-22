The new pace of life along canals in HCMC

When completed, this river landscape promises to be a unique highlight contributing to helping the city preserve the environment and develop tourism and trade - promoting the tradition of waterways of Saigon in the past.
Annual traditional boat racing festival in Ho Chi Minh City on Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe Canal. (Photo: SGGP)
Tourism along Nhieu Loc Canal. (Photo: SGGP)
The serenity of the green canal. (Photo: SGGP)
Sanitation workers collect garbage on the canals of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
A resident in District 7 cleans chairs along Ben Nghe Canal. (Photo: SGGP)
People do exercises along Ben Nghe Canal in Ben Van Don Street in District 4. (Photo: SGGP)