Customs officers said that after four months of checking scrap containers left at Cat Lai Port, they have classified roughly 1,100 containers which have been imported into Vietnam’s port from 2018 but no enterprises came to receive their commodities.



It took a lot of time for state competent agencies to sort them in a bid to protect environment.

Before, in early 2020, the city the Customs Department has forced to re-export of 25 scrap containers left at Cat Lai Port. The containers was transported by a ship company which was hired to bring the containers into the Southeast Asian country.





By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan