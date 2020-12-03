Three agencies in HCMC join hands in common database development

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh shared that the cooperation among the three departments is expected to improve the performance of state management tasks, to offer high-quality public services, to create harmony among government agencies in establishing the city’s common database.

This collaboration is also supposed to help boost land management and notarizing tasks as well as fighting against law breakers in land use or real estate trading.

On November 13, 2019, HCMC People’s Committee issued a formal document to ask the three above departments to develop ‘a complete database for notarized documents which is closely linked to other related databases’.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam