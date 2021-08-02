  1. Ho Chi Minh City

“Three on the spot” businesses asked to quickly implement Covid-19 vaccination

Speaking at the inspection of epidemic prevention and control activities at the businesses that have implemented "three on the spot" work arrangement to ensure social distancing and safe production in Binh Tan and Binh Chanh districts on August 1, HCMC People's Committee Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc asked the Export Processing zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA) and districts’ local authorities to work with enterprises to vaccinate their staff in August.
In addition, the HEPZA, districts have to require businesses to operate regular Covid-19 testing for workers and issue a temporary suspension of companies’ activities for unqualified practice in infection prevention and control, he added.
The City’s Vice Chairman carried out a check of the Covid-19 vaccination for 260 employees, and accommodation and food activities at the Nam Anh Production and Trade Company in the Tan Tao Industrial Zone in Binh Tan District.
The company specialized in the manufacturing of masks handed over their products, including 2,500 N95 masks and 25,000 medical masks to the city's frontline forces in the fight against pandemic.
Mr. Duong Anh Duc also inspected the epidemic prevention and control at the Hoa Sen Food Processing Joint Stock Company in Tan Tao Industrial Zone.
The company has implemented the model of "three on the spot" since July 14 with 50 staff members.
At the visit to the Vietnam - Australia Environmental Joint Stock Company in the Le Minh Xuan Industrial Zone in Binh Chanh District, the city’s leader asked the enterprise have to ensure environmental protection in the burning and incineration of health care wastes and increase its capacity to treat waste in the city in the coming time.
He also checked accommodation and food activities of the Lawnyard Vietnam Company in the Le Minh Xuan Industrial Zone in Binh Chanh District, and asked the business to arrange the medical staff that must be available at the workplace.
