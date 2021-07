Thu Duc City's leaders inspect Covid-19 prevention works at Thu Duc Agriculture Wholesale Market. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, sellers have to move all goods out of the market before 8 p.m on the same day and shift their sales and delivery online.



The Thu Duc City’s authorities have sprayed disinfectant and clean up the market and coordinated with the HCMC Department of Trade and Industry to build a pandemic response plan for the reopening.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh