Thu Duc City completes organizational structure of administrative agencies

Accordingly, the Thu Duc City Party Standing Committee has decided to establish five supporting units, selected and appointed leading members of the Party Committee.



The People's Council of the city organized a meeting to fill positions of chairperson and vice chairperson, heads and deputy heads of divisions of the People's Council; chairperson, vice chairpersons and members of the People’s Committee.

The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City has decided to set up 12 specialized bodies, including departments, units, boards, committees, commissions, and task forces; and two public non-business units.

Others State organs and their officials, public servants and state employees have been also announced, consisting of the Thu Duc City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF); and the Farmers Association, Women's Union, War Veteran Association, Labor Confederation and Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Thu Duc City.

The new city has arranged 93 among 115 Party units and formed 69 organizations, including 57 existing units and merging 36 units into 12.

The People’s Committee of the new city has previously proposed the People’s Committee of HCMC to consider a project on arranging workplaces of Thu Duc City’s administrative agencies.

Accordingly, the head offices of the Party Committee, the Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, social and political organizations (excluding Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union) will be located at the former headquarters of the Party Committee of Thu Duc District at No.43 on Nguyen Van Ba Street in Binh Tho Ward.

The head offices of the People Committee and the People's Council of Thu Duc City will be located at the headquarters of the Party Committee and the People Committee of the former District 2 at No.168 on Truong Van Bang Street in Thanh My Loi Ward.

The Compensation and Site Clearance Board; and specialized bodies of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs, Economy and Health of the People’s Committee will be placed at No.164 on Truong Van Bang Street in Thanh My Loi Ward

The Construction and Investment Project Management Board, the Land Registration Office and the Statistics Office have the offices at No. 56 Dang Nhu Mai in Thanh My Loi Ward.

The Government Office also announced that the Prime Minister has approved the establishment of the Department of Science and Technology in the new city, turning Thu Duc into the one district-level administrative unit in the country to have its own Department of Science and Technology.