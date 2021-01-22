Thu Duc City government comes into operation on January 22





The authorities of District 2, 9 and Thu Duc will end their duties, rights and transfer them to the Thu Duc City government. Therefore, the seals of agencies, units and wards under the government of districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc became invalid on January 21.The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just issued a new decision to determine January 22 as the date of establishing Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City, amended from the previous decision of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in implementing Resolution 1111 of the National Assembly Standing Committee on the arrangement of administrative units at district and commune levels and the establishment of Thu Duc city under Ho Chi Minh City.Regarding the activities of Thu Duc City, the HCMC Department of Internal Relations has just sent an official letter to guide the People's Committees of Districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc about implementing Decision No. 4764 of the City People's Committee to carry out the Resolution 1111.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong