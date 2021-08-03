Thu Duc City has to maintain safe work environment in high-tech Park

Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai (L) inspects the epidemic prevention and control at the Samsung Electronics CE Complex. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-tech Park, Nguyen Anh Thi said that the high-tech park has currently 60 enterprises operating with 10,000 employees. The businesses have been required to implement either “three on the spot” or “one road, two places" to avoid the spread of coronavirus among workers.

Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai (C) has a working session with the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-tech Park .

The management board has cooperated with healthcare units to assess the safety and control measures to allow 10 companies to add more 4,000 workers to reduce the park’s risk of industrial production value dropping.

Mr. Phan Van Mai asks Thu Duc City and its health sector to focus on seeking solutions on keeping the Saigon Hi-tech Park as a “safe blue zone”.

After inspecting the Samsung Electronics CE Complex working under the "three-on-the-spot" model with 4,000 workers, Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai asked Thu Duc City and its health sector to pay attention to solutions on keeping the Hi-tech Park as a “safe blue zone” that helps businesses maintain their activities and stabilize industrial production value.

The City's leader checks the activities caring for workers in the high-tech park.

Functional departments and enterprises must conduct production, dining, and resting on site for more than 10,000 workers to ensure safety requirements.

Besides, workers employed in the park have to be added to the priority list for Covid-19 vaccination to bring production activities back to normal, the city’s Standing Vice Secretary stressed.

Mr. Phan Van Mai (C) visits the dinining room of employees. Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai presents gifts to the high-tech park.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh