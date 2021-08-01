Thu Duc City launches mobile vaccination team

Thu Duc City, on August 1, launches a mobile injection team and a quick response team to handle cases with Covid-19 symptoms. (Photo: SGGP)

The duties of these teams are to handle and respond to suspected Covid-19 cases promptly after receiving information from the hotline and strengthen vaccination work for priority subjects, including people over 65 years old and frontline healthcare workers, following the guidance of the Ministry of Health and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.



For patients with co-morbidities, Thu Duc City deployed a fleet of mobile vaccination trucks to each neighborhood and residential group to serve them.



Members of the mobile vaccination team. (Photo: SGGP)



The quick response team is equipped with specialized motorbikes and necessary medical equipment to facilitate quick entry into small alleys that cannot be accessed by specialized cars. The quick response team is divided into two levels, with six city-level teams and 34 ward-level ones. Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Hoang Tung, Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee, said that the team members would quickly approach the cases that need support for initial treatment and guide people on how to prevent the spread of the disease. He trusted that the mobile vaccination team would complete the task well, bringing vaccines to the underprivileged and disabled people.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Gia Bao