Thu Duc City launches tree-planting campaign for second phase









Especially, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu and Deputy Head of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Ms. Phan Kieu Thanh Huong attended the ceremony at Sai Gon Riverside Park in Thao Dien Ward.Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vice Chairman of Thu Duc City People’s Committee Mr. Nguyen Huu Anh Tu said that many under-construction projects under planning are facing huge challenges in environmental pollution and waste disposal. For this reason, the leader asked relevant units to mobilize activists and volunteer forces to clean up polluted places, create more green spaces, plant one million trees in the city in the period 2020 - 2025, contributing to building Thu Duc City into a green, clean and beautiful city.The People’s Committee at ward level should strictly handle cases of environmental pollution violations, and especially the disposal of waste to the environment, he added.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong