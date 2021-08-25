Thu Duc City launches “Zero dong rental houses” campaign for poor people

Earlier, the Tam Phu Ward had launched the “Zero dong rental houses” campaign in the locality in response to the program implemented by the Party Committee and the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City during the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.
The campaign of Tam Phu Ward showed concern and solidarity to the poor and people facing difficulties due to the prolonged pandemic.
At the same time, the police forces and the Party Committee and the People’s Committee of Tam Phu Ward have also donated essential goods and foodstuff for people with difficult circumstances in the locality.
The nine rental house areas include 54 rooms and the owners offer 100 percent rental exemption to 121 people, who are mostly self-employed workers, until the Covid-19 pandemic is over.
Besides, the local authorities also gave gift bags of rice, vegetables and fish sauce for people living there.
Some photos show social care activities by local authorities for people living in rental house areas in Thu Duc City and being affected by the prolonged pandemic: