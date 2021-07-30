Thu Duc City lifts medical lockdown in its wards from July 30

From 6pm July 30, Thu Duc City has no more medical lockdown area in ward level.

Accordingly, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Thu Duc City will change the monitoring status in the wards of Binh Chieu, Hiep Binh Phuoc, Linh Xuan, Tam Binh, and Tam Phu from medical lockdown to the status regulated in the Official Dispatch No.2468/UBND-VX, issued by HCMC People’s Committee on July 23, 2021.

Simultaneously, this Steering Committee asks that all wards calculate the population, the quantity of Covid-19 patients, and evaluate the infection risk, identify the location and scale of new lockdown areas to neither let loose of F0 and F1 cases nor create inconvenience for daily activities of other residents.

All neighborhoods are requested to tightly follow the content of the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 to keep social distance between individuals, families, neighborhoods.

The People’s Committees of all wards must increase patrols in their areas of duty, especially small alleys with a dense population, to enforce law and strictly punish violators.

The medical safety level of neighborhoods in all wards have to be regularly re-evaluated to timely apply suitable Covid-19 prevention solutions when trouble arises.

Before this, Thu Duc City lifted blockades in the wards of Tan Phuc, Tang Nhon Phu A, Long Truong, Long Thanh My, Truong Thanh, Tang Nhon Phu B, and Linh Trung.

This newest decision means Thu Duc City now has no more medical lockdown area in ward level.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Huong Vuong