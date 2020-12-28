Thu Duc City not to charge fees of altering personal documents

According to the press release sent by the city Party Committee, People Council, People's Committee and Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front on December 27, types of required identification documents which are still valid after they were issued by the old administrative units will continue to be able to use.

As planned, an announcement ceremony of the resolution No. 1111/NQ-UBTVQH14 on arranging administrative units at district and commune levels in the 2019-2021 period and establishing Thu Duc City along with the launch of 5G service in the new city will be broadcast live at the People's Committee Head Office of District 2 on December 31.

After establishment, the 'city within city' is expected to donate one-third of the city’s GRDP and contribute 7 percent of the country's GDP.

Thu Duc City will be established on the basis of merging three eastern districts of Thu Duc, 2 and 9 with 34 wards, spread over more than 211 sq.km and be home to more than 1 million people.

An Khanh and Thu Thiem wards will be combined into Thu Thiem ward covering on an area of 3.25 km2, having a population of 428. The new Thu Thiem ward will border An Khanh and An Loi wards in District 2 and Districts Binh Thanh, 1 and 4.

Binh Khanh and Binh An wards will be merged into An Khanh ward with the area of 3.92 km2 and 23, 154 residents, locating near wards of An Loi Dong, An Phu, Binh Trung Tay, Thao Dien, Thanh My Loi and Thu Thiem in District 2 and District 7 and Binh Thanh District.



The Standing Committee of the National Assembly has also decided to dissolve the people's courts and people’s procuracies of Thu Duc District, districts 2 and 9, and establish the two new units for Thu Duc City.

When the resolution No.1111 comes into effect on January 1, 2021, HCMC will have 22 districts, a reduction of two districts, including 16 inner districts, 5 suburban districts and one city.

Additionally, newly-established administrative units must complete the organizational arrangement within 60 days since the resolution takes effect to ensure the stability and no influence on residents and enterprises’ activities.

Functional departments in the city have been asked to instruct individuals and organizations to change personal documents and implement administrative procedures.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Kim Khanh