Thu Duc City prioritizes traffic infrastructure, urban renewal projects

The Thu Duc City People’s Council in the 2016 – 2021 term yesterday hosted the fourth session to review the city’s socio- economic development plan including budget estimates and public investment plan in the year of 2021.

Deputy Chairman of the Thu Duc City People’s Committee Nguyen Bach Hoang Phung speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Mentioning the socio-economic development plan in 2021, Deputy Chairman Nguyen Bach Hoang Phung talked about the specific goals such as state budget collection of over VND8,327 billion (US$ 362.06 million).

Total investment taken from the state budget is expected to reach VND1,080 billion, including VND200 billion from the budget of central government (for compensation of the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City project), VND534 billion from the city budget, VND170 billion from the Central allocation to HCMC and from Thu Duc City budget, plus loan of VND176 billion. The rate of disbursement for investment in basic construction has been 95 percent.

In 2021, Thu Duc City authority aims to plant 250,000 trees as well as complete its general plan for submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee with the orientation towards a smart, innovative and highly interactive city.

Simultaneously, the newly-established city ensures all of construction sites to be inspected as per regulations and violators will receive proper punishment.

With regard to administrative reform, the city strives to solve 98 percent of paperworks in a timely manner except those in the fields of land and investment and to reduce the rate of lately solved paperwork in the fields of land and investment to 4 percent. The city administration tries to win resident satisfaction of 91 percent up.

This year, Thu Duc administration also asserted to finish 15 major projects as well as kick off 16 other new projects.

In the session, participants complained about many key traffic projects falling behind schedule including bridges Tang Long, Long Dai, and Nam Ly. These sluggish bridge projects in populated areas have resulted in regular congestion in the areas.

Participants at the meeting also proposed Thu Duc administrators to petition for a special mechanism for its overall development and land compensation.

The highlights of the programs and projects to develop Thu Duc City in the phase from 2020-2025 are the projects on building special mechanisms, urban administration and general plan for Thu Duc.

Participants approved the budget estimates for collection and expenses in 2021, totalling VND8,227 billion and VND3,155 billion respectively.

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Anh Quan