Thu Duc City proposes to follow specific mechanism for overall development

In 2021, Thu Duc City is going to finish 26 main missions, including meeting the state budget collection goal of VND8,327 billion (approx. US$ 361 million) and ensuring 95 percent of the disbursement progress of the basic construction investment from the state budget.

The city also listed 31 key investment projects in 2021, including 15 to be finished this year like 5 new schools, So Ga closed garbage compacting station, street expansion on Le Van Viet Street, landslide-protection embankment along Saigon River (in Thao Dien Ward), Cau Ngang Canel cleaning.

The local authorities are going to tackle issues related to land compensation and resettlement for major construction projects in sites of Saigon Hi-tech Park, Thu Thiem new urban area, the Cultural Historical Park, Long Binh Ward.

Additional policies to be applied for projects related to Vietnam National University – HCMC will also be introduced.

The projects to transform Thu Duc City into a smart one and to carry out the digital transformation process are going to be implemented as well.

Notably, the Party’s Committee of Thu Duc District proposed to use a specific state management mechanism in the city in the fields of finance; land resource collection and enrichment; development policies; project and land bidding policies; capital attraction for infrastructure projects; preferential policies for commercial organizations and business people.

Finally, the city is planning to improve telecoms facilities for the growth of 5G services and to create Thu Duc Software City, a center for high performance computing (cooperation with Vietnam National University – HCMC).

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Huong Vuong