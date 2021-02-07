Thu Duc City should focus on completing investment projects on schedule

Making the statement at a working session with the Thu Duc City’s Party Standing Committee, Mr. Nhan required the new city to focus on carrying out other works of the largest creative startup center in Vietnam, the application of 5G, urban and transport infrastructures. In addition, the city should urgently formulate its special mechanism for submitting to the HCMC People’s Council and the Central in the third quarter.

In order to develop in the right direction and contribute to the development of HCMC and regional economy, Thu Duc City must have the highest labor productivity, the best and soonest planning of the 1/2000 scale or the development, the highest Residents' Satisfaction Index, he said.