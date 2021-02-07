  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Thu Duc City should focus on completing investment projects on schedule

SGGP

Former Politburo member and former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Nguyen Thien Nhan on February 5 suggested that in the fourth quarter, Thu Duc City should focus on completing public and private investment projects on schedule.

Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan chairs a working session with the Thu Duc City’s Party Standing Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan chairs a working session with the Thu Duc City’s Party Standing Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Making the statement at a working session with the Thu Duc City’s Party Standing Committee, Mr. Nhan required the new city to focus on carrying out other works of the largest creative startup center in Vietnam, the application of 5G, urban and transport infrastructures. In addition, the city should urgently formulate its special mechanism for submitting to the HCMC People’s Council and the Central in the third quarter.

In order to develop in the right direction and contribute to the development of HCMC and regional economy, Thu Duc City must have the highest labor productivity, the best and soonest planning of the 1/2000 scale or the development, the highest Residents' Satisfaction Index, he said.

Thu Duc City should focus on completing investment projects on schedule ảnh 1 Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan (L) presents Tet gifts to the leader of Thu Duc City’s Party Standing Committee.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more