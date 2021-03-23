Thu Duc City’s Land Registration Office officially comes into operation

The Land Registration Office of Thu Duc City still receives submissions at three places, including No.45 on Nguyen Thanh Son Street in Thanh My Loi Ward, No. 2/304 on Hanoi Highway in Hiep Phu Ward, and No.46 on Thong Nhat Street in Binh Tho Ward in District 2.



The office has received more than 9.725 document files after two months from the establishment, including 8,258 documents which have been completed and returned to individuals and organizations, and 1,457 others that have been considered.

In 2020, the Land Registration Office of Thu Duc City finished over 70,000 documents in various fields, including 40,000 files that had to be implemented within 24 hours. The office is expected to solve around 100,000 documents in 2021, accounting for 20 percent of the HCMC’s total number of submissions.





By Do Tra Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh