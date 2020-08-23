Thu Duc District completes anti-erosion construction along Saigon riverbanks

The construction starts from canal of Duc Nho Bridge to the area next to Van Phuc Real Estate Investment Joint Stock Company with a total investment of more than VND191 billion (US$8.2 million).



The project was implemented on area of more than 11,000 square meters with a length of more than 400 meters and a width of 4 to 6 meters, starting from mid-2017.



According to Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc District Nguyen Huu Anh Tu, the construction is to prevent landslide for Saigon riverbanks and to protect lives, property of households, the land area and infrastructure in the locality.



Alongside the riverbank protection projects, the district's this construction contributed to forming a system of dyke, embankment line and river-way tourism route along the riverbank and to deal with floods and high tides.

Accordingly, Thu Duc District registered the project in the emulation program of 200 days to welcome Party Congresses at all levels and the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress towards welcoming the 13rd National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.









By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong