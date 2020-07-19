The District authority has reported to the city Party Committee, People’s Committee and state competent agencies about handling houses which were split into mini apartments in the district.

When construction inspectors have paid visits to construction sites, they have discovered violations including houses in streets 32, 36 and 8 in Linh Dong and Linh Chieu wards illegally converted into mini apartments.



Owners illicitly split their houses into small rooms and then sold to buyers. Early in 2018, district authority has ordered related agencies to prevent this by forcing owners to remove illegal construction parts.

Owners have been taking down illegal construction parts so far.





By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan