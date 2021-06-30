  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Thu Duc proposes Binh Duong Province for coordination in fight against Covid-19

SGGP
The People's Committee of Thu Duc City, HCMC suggested the People's Committee in the neighboring province of Binh Duong direct the People's Committees of Di An City, Thuan An City, the provincial police and health agencies to coordinate and bolster urgent response measures against Covid-19 at traditional markets in the adjacent areas between Thu Duc City and Binh Duong. 
Accordingly, small traders at traditional markets in the adjacent areas between the two localities need to do their business for food and essential stuffs following the Covid-19 prevention and control measures, strictly follow the 5K message of the Ministry of Health, Directives and other related regulations of the Prime Minister, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control and local authorities.

Although Ho Chi Minh City has strictly performed the Directive No.15 of the Prime Minister on strengthening the prevention and control measures of the Covid-19 pandemic, the current pandemic in the city is still complicated and unprecedented, the number of coronavirus cases is surging.
To promptly control the pandemic in the city, the Municipal People’s Committee continued to impose Directive No.10 signed by its chairman on tightening and strengthening the Covid-19 prevention and control measures in the city.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

