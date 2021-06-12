Thu Thiem Bridge 2 expected to be finished in 2nd quarter of 2022

Currently, the done work volume of the construction project of Thu Thiem Bridge 2 reached more than 70 percent.
The cable-stayed bridge has six lanes and a total length of 1,465 meters, with the main section stretching 885.7 meters. The main tower is 113m high, towards the Thu Thiem area.
The construction of Thu Thiem 2 Bridge project started in 2015 with total investment capital of VND3, 082 billion ($134.7 million).
The project is now back on track after a long halt due to site clearance issues at the Ba Son factory area and completing legal procedures, said the work’s investor, Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment JSC.