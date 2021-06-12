Thu Thiem Bridge 2 expected to be finished in 2nd quarter of 2022

Currently, the done work volume of the construction project of Thu Thiem Bridge 2 reached more than 70 percent.



The cable-stayed bridge has six lanes and a total length of 1,465 meters, with the main section stretching 885.7 meters. The main tower is 113m high, towards the Thu Thiem area.



The construction of Thu Thiem 2 Bridge project started in 2015 with total investment capital of VND3, 082 billion ($134.7 million).

The project is now back on track after a long halt due to site clearance issues at the Ba Son factory area and completing legal procedures, said the work’s investor, Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment JSC.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh