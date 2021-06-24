Top leaders of HCMC People's Council, People’s Committee re-elected

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong are re-elected for the positions. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, candidate Nguyen Thanh Phong focused on implementing key missions, consisting of building an effective, democratic, professional and modern administration; promoting rapid and sustainable economic growth based on high technology and science application, increasing the quality of planning tasks associated with the organization and implementation of planning; enhancing the implementation of infection prevention and control guidelines; taking stringent action against noise pollution caused by karaoke services; resolving problems of urban decoration, flooding, traffic congestion, environmental pollution, hospital overloads and food safety; maintaining public order and security.



Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le paid attention to HCMC’s four breakthrough schemes for development, including management innovation, infrastructure development, human resource and cultural development, development of businesses, creative startups and city’s key products; building HCMC into a regional and international financial center; inspection of the planning, construction investment and efficient use of land fund, infrastructure works along rivers and canals; examination of activities and operation of State administrative agencies and unit.



In addition, delegate Nguyen Van Dung was unanimously elected Vice chairman of the city People’s Council.

Vice chairman of the People’s Committee, including Le Hoa Binh, Ngo Minh Chau, Duong Anh Duc, Vo Van Hoan, and Vice chairman Phan Thi Thang returned to the positions.

The municipal People’s Council also voted for head of the department Economy and Budget of the HCMC People’s Council Le Truong Hai Hieu and two deputy heads Huynh Thanh Hung and Truong Le My Ngoc.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Van holds the position of head of the Urban Dpartment of the municipal People’s Council. Two deputy heads are Huynh Hong Thanh and Le Xuan Vien.

The municipal People’s Council elected Ms. Pham Quynh Anh as head of the Department of Legislation, Nguyen Van Dat and Le Minh Duc as the deputy heads.





Delegates cast their votes for Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee at the conference. Delegate Cao Thanh Binh got the position of head of the Department of Society and Culture while Nguyen Minh Nhut and Tran Hai Yen took the roles of deputy heads.

Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai (3rd, L) and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (4th, R) congratulates leaders of the city People's Committee.



By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh