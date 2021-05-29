Trading of goods remains normal in HCMC

Customers wear masks when shopping at a supermarket on May 27. (Photo: SGGP)

Supermarkets also regularly propagate the implementation of the 5K message of the Ministry of Health on public address system, measure body temperature, arrange hand sanitizers at the entrance and exit of supermarkets and stores for customers to use when they come to buy goods. The supermarket's staff and security also constantly remind customers to wear masks and use hand sanitizers when shopping.



To stabilize the market, the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC has requested enterprises to ensure a sufficient, continuous, and smooth supply of gasoline and oil products, essential foodstuffs, masks, hand sanitizers, and disinfectant solutions. The People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts have been ordered to strengthen inspection, supervision, and strict handling of cases of trading in medical masks, hand sanitizers, and disinfectant solutions without listing prices or overcharging at markets, supermarkets, shopping centers, pharmacies, and stores operating in the area; strengthen the guidance of units doing business in the field of markets, including wholesale markets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and stores in the area to implement measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the Department of Industry and Trade has strengthened inspection on the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic at wholesale markets and seven large wet markets in the area.



The Department of Industry and Trade also regularly works with localities, which mainly supply goods for HCMC, such as Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Lam Dong, Ben Tre, Dong Thap, and An Giang provinces, to grasp the situation of farming, production, and supply activities of goods, ensuring that there is no local supply disruption.







By Hai Ha – Translated by Bao Nghi