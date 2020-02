From December 15 to January 31, traffic police have increased patrolling. Accordingly, no railway and river accident happened while the number of road accidents also decreased by 28 and the number of killed also declined by 30.



Additionally, traffic officers have handled 56,230 violations seizing 303 cars and 6,310 motorbikes as well as revoke 6,031 driving licenses . More than VND31.3 billion (US$ 1,347,309) have been collecting from violators.





By Tuan Vu - Translated by Anh Quan