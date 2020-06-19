Traffic control campaign reduces accidents in HCMC

According to PC08, during the intensified road inspection, the city had reported 41 road accidents killing 36 people and injuring 10 others. In comparison to the same period last year, the figure of traffic accidents has reduced by 36 percent, the rate of dead toll and injured people also dipped by 43 and by 29 percent respectively.



Police officers clamped down on traffic violations such as speeding, encroaching on traffic lanes, disobeying signs, not keeping safe distance between two vehicles, and drunk drivers.

In the last campaign, police officers have handled 72,344 cases, imposed fines on 53,795 drivers, seized 4,793 vehicles including 14 passenger buses, two container trucks, 10 trucks, 92 cars, and 4,527 motorbikes as well as 148 other vehicles.

Additionally, police officers revoked 4,138 driving licenses. More than VND18.5 billion (US$ 795,307) was collected in the campaign.

Moreover, during the campaign, 11 traffic wardens have taken part in chasing criminals in streets.

In the next time, traffic police officer will increase supervision to impose fines on violators who cause traffic accidents as well as control traffic in the metropolis’s gates , Tan Son Nhat Airport, Cat Lai Port, two paths leading to the Long Thanh – Dau Giay Highway, the Trung Luong Highway, the areas in Mien Tay and Mien Dong Bus Stations which are usually seen congestions

By Chi Thach - Translated by Anh Quan