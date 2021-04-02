Traffic stable on first day of toll collection in Hanoi Highway

According to the observation of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, vehicles traveled slowly and waited in long lines to pass through the toll station.



Vehicles line up in long queues waiting to travel through the toll station. (Photo: Quoc Hung)



Deputy General Director of Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, a representative of the main investor, said that the company will shut down the toll station for vehicles to travel through free of charge in case that 700-meter- long traffic congestion occurs.To avoid the toll booth, many vehicles moved to Nam Hoa Street, D1, D2 Street to pass through Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) causing a sudden increase in traffic volume in these areas.The Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City has asked the SHTP Management Board in coordination with relevant units to mobilize forces for traffic instruction to ensure traffic safety and avoid traffic congestion in the above streets.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong