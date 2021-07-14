Trains No.6, No.7 of HCMC’s Metro Line No.1 dock at Khanh Hoi Port

The trains are being lifted off and delivered to Long Binh Depot, Thu Duc City by special vehicle.

Ho Chi Minh City has received seven out of 17 trains under the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line so far.It spent around two hours lifting the locomotives of the Japanese-made trains off the ship and placing them on special vehicles to the Long Binh Depot at midnight of July 14.The special vehicle includes a tractor connected to a hydraulic trailer of 12 axles and 96 wheels, with a capacity of 250 tons. Each coach is designed with 21 meters in length, a height of four meters, a width of three meters and a weight of 37 tons.After being delivered to the Long Binh Depot, the two trains will be placed on the T1 railway.The transportation route this time is similar to the previous ones with the total length of 26 kilometers following Nguyen Tat Thanh – Ton Duc Thang – Nguyen Huu Canh – Nguyen Co Thach – Mai Chi Tho – Hanoi Highway – National Highway No.1 – Road No. 400 – Hoang Huu Nam – Road No.11 to Long Binh Depot.The special vehicle would travel with its speed of five to ten kilometers per hour and is expected to spend around three hours to arrive at the depot.According to the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), in the upcoming time, the wagons will be step-by-step operated in trial processes at the depot, from the depot to Binh Thai, from the depot to Tan Cang (New Port) and the final step in the whole route including the trial run of 11 different systems, consisting electricity, signal and track systems.MAUR also informed that the production, inspection and importation of the next trains would be accelerated in accordance with the project progress.The Metro Lone No.1 has a total of 17 trains, of which each train with three coaches in the first phase and six coaches in the second phases were all manufactured in Japan.The fully-installed three-coach train with a length of 61.5 meters is designed to carry 930 passengers and can travel at a maximum speed of 110 kilometers per hour on the over-head areas and 80 kilometers per hour in the underground areas.The trains' cover is made of aluminum alloy, painted in blue, the interior design is convenient for passengers and easy to clean and maintain.On the same day, Hitachi Company, the contractor of CP3 package of M&E equipment, rails and maintenance said that it would officially install the Binh Thai electrical substation for the trial operation process.The Binh Thai electrical substation is one of the two electrical substations of 110KV providing the total capacity of 50MVA for the whole Metro Line No.1.According to MAUR, Metro Line No.1 is expected to be put into trial operation after the systems are successfully tested. However, the trial operation could be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Some photos featuring the lifted-off activities at Khanh Hoi Port, District 4, HCMC:

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong