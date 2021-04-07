Tran Hoang Quan appointed as Director of HCMC Department of Construction

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong hands over a decision on appointment of new Director of the Municipal Department of Construction to Mr. Tran Hoang Quan for the 2021 – 2025 tenure. Accordingly, the newly-appointed director had ever taken roles of Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of District 4, Chairman of District 4 People's Committee and Secretary of Binh Chanh District Party Committee.



On this occasion, chairman Phong handed over a decision to appoint Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Van, Chairwoman of Go Vap District People’s Committee, to Head of the Urban Committee under Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong gives a decision on working appointment to Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Van

Ms. Van has many years of experience working in Phu Nhuan and Go Vap districts including the roles of Vice Chairwoman of Go Vap District People's Committee, Deputy Secretary of Go Vap District Party Committee, Chairwoman of Go Vap District People's Committee.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong and delegates at the hand-over ceremony.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong congratulated Mr. Quan and Ms. Van for their new working term, and he hoped that they would well complete the assigned tasks.

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong