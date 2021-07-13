Trans-district Covid-19 control stations removed

The functional unit eases a Covid-19 control station on Nguyen Kiem Street in Go Vap District . (Photo: SGGP)

According to the statistics, more than 544 Covid-19 control stations in districts, wards and communes were established in the first day of the two-week social distancing starting on July 9 under the Directive No. 16/CT-TTg of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic, ask residents to stay at home and limit non-essential travel.



The checkpoints located on Phan Van Hon Street between Tan Binh and Hoc Mon districts; Nguyen Kiem and Nguyen Thai Son streets between Go Vap and Tan Binh District; Phan Van Tri and Pham Van Dong streets between Go Vap District and Thu Duc City; An Phu Dong Bridge between districts of 12 and Go Vap and others in districts of 6 and Tan Phu were lifted.

Traffic jams at the stations were clear to help vehicles travel easier.

The districts and Thu Duc City have strengthened the mobile inspection forces to conducts surveillance of Covid-19 prevention works on streets.

The Covid-19 monitoring stations at the city’s gateways and borders with neighboring provinces have been maintained inspect activities and control people and vehicles that enter and exit the city.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh