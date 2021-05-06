Transport Department proposes to speed up traffic works connecting to Cat Lai

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Additionally, the department also proposed the HCMC People's Committee to direct relevant units to urgently carry out key traffic projects at the Cat Lai port area, specifically speeding up site clearance for infrastructure development projects connecting to Phu Huu and Cat Lai ports, My Thuy intersection construction project, expansion projects of Nguyen Duy Trinh, Nguyen Thi Dinh , Le Phung Hieu, D7 streets, etc.





Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport directed management units of Cat Lai, Phu Huu ports and port enterprises to join hands to effectively regulate the flow of vehicles in Cat Lai port area.To reduce traffic congestion at Cat Lai port area, the department continues to review and install additional camera systems, strengthen penalties on traffic violations recorded via camera, regularly patrol and issue fines on owners of vehicles stopping or parking in prohibited places, handle pavement encroachment for trading on Nguyen Thi Dinh, Vo Chi Cong Street, etc.

By Ha Diu- Translated by Huyen Huong