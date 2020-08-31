Transport Department proposes to use minibus in small alleys in HCMC

However, the proposal was put down by the Ministry because there has been no regulations for minibus operation. The public said enterprises should invest with the government’s facilitation in some piloted routes. If the project is effective with more public advocate, the government should green light it.



The Department said that Busgo Company has documented to apply for permission of minibus operation using IT in the city. As per the company, minibus fleets will connect industrial parks and districts 1, 2, 7, 9, and Nha Be with fare of VND30,000 – 40,000 per passenger in rush hours and VND10,000 - VND30,000 per passenger in normal hours for the distance of 24km.

Minibus fleets will not receive support from the city state budget.

The Department valued the project of minibus is suitable for the city with many small alleys where present big buses can’t approach.

Beforehand, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport under the Department of Transport also proposed to invest in buying 210 minibuses to take passengers from small roads to big streets.

This is also a part of the project “ Developing minibus to increase the city’s public passenger transport” which is scheduled to launch in districts 1, 10 and Tan Binh. Total spending was estimated of VND77.3 billion from the city state budget.

The piloted minibus fleets is a part of the city plan to increase the public passenger transport as well as monitor personal vehicles. The plan aims to meet 15 percent of people’s travel demand by 2025 and 25 percent by 2030.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan