Tree-planting campaign launched in HCMC to mark Uncle Ho’s birthday

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai is planting a tree at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that tree planting is one of the city’s important missions associated with its comprehensive development. In 2020, the city planted 50 hectares of forests with more than 350,000 green trees.



The Vice Chairman appreciated the efforts of the departments, districts and people through the city in participating actively participated in environmental sanitation preservation, forests protection and development, trees planting campaigns, development of the city’s green spaces in the recent years.

Deputy head of the Department of Propaganda and Training of the HCMC Party Committee, Le Van Minh attended in the event.

He asked everyone, especially cadres and civil servants to plant at least one tree in their localities in response to the PM's call to plant one billion trees in the period of 2021 – 2025.

On this occasion, 16 communes and towns of Binh Chanh District have registered to plant 16,000 trees to respond the tree-planting campaign with the theme of “Forever grateful to Uncle Ho”.





By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh