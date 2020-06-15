Two pilots' license revoked after Vietjet aircraft skids off runway

The foreign pilots along with six members of cabin crew were also suspended from work.On the same day, a working team of CAAV arrived in Ho Chi Minh City to investigate the incident. The investigation team will decode the black box of the aircraft, read the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and analyze the flight data recorder (FDR) to clarify the problem.Initial information showed that torrential rain and blustery winds caused difficulties in taking off and landing. In cases of bad weather, the flight crew may choose to change the direction of landing at an alternate airport.Earlier, the VJ322 flight departed from Phu Quoc and the accident happened when the plane skidded off the runway 25L/07R at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. By 10PM on the same day, nearly 200 flights were affected due to the incident.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong