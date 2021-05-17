Two-thousand-ton-per-day integrated waste treatment plant inaugurates phase 1

Vietstar's solid waste treatment plant covering a total area of 30 hectares started operation in 2010. By 2019, Vietstar carried out the integrated technology innovation project which improves the sorting and recycling system, without the need to classify wastes at source, using 100 percent new equipment to increase capacity as required by the municipal People's Committee. After more than one year of implementing phase 1 of the project, the factory has officially been put into operation effectively. Currently, the factory is handling 2,000 tons of garbage per day, producing 7,500 tons of organic fertilizer and 300 tons of PE plastic per month.



According to the phase 2 plan, Vietstar will build and install a waste-to-energy incineration system to treat non-recyclable wastes from the sorting system of phase 1. This closed system is fully automatic and does not release odors. It is expected to be put into use by the end of 2022.





By Lac Phong – Translated by Bao Nghi