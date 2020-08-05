The content the workshop is to fully introduce the smart ticket system, challenges, difficulties and lessons learned from integrators that have implemented the system in the world.



The reports presented here show that the adoption of the smart ticket system has played an important role in the process of urban modernization in the past 20 years, from the cities that adopted it as early as London, Sydney, to new cities that have established this system recently such as Santiago or Sao Paulo. The smart ticket system has played an important role in increasing the rate of use of public transport in urban areas.

Cities that are considering adopting a smart ticket system at the present time will have the advantage of being able to choose the system architecture, contract model, administration and ticket technology.

Many lively and in-depth discussions at the workshop showed the interest of Ho Chi Minh City to build smart transportation, enhance the accessibility of the people of the city to public transport, and enhance management efficiency.

Speaking at the workshop, British Deputy Consul General Sam Wood emphasized UK's commitment to cooperation and assistance to Vietnam in addressing urbanization issues including transportation and flood control. He also mentioned the UK and Vietnam’s 10th anniversary of strategic partnership celebration this year and thanked the HCMC People's Committee and the Department of Transport for their belief in the UK side.

The Global Future Cities Program is part of the UK's Prosperity Fund, which is implementing 30 projects in 19 cities in 10 countries around the world.

Vietnamese Prime Minister approved Ho Chi Minh City to participate in the UK-Global Global City Program on April 21, 2020.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong