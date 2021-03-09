Unannounced inspections on apartment trading’s documents

Vice Chairman the People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh in an official document requested relevant departments to inform apartment investors as well as closely enforce the law regarding the necessary legal contract forms in the Decree 76/2015 on the Law on real estate business.

The request was issued upon the request of the HCMC Department of Justice, Department of Construction due to multiple reports from the press and people on apartment project owners failing to observe the law, leading to inconvenience for their tenants.

This course of actions also aims to avoid civil conflicts and better regulate real estate investment and trading activities in the city.

Luong Thien - Translated by Tan Nghia