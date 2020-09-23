Unauthorized bus and coach services plagues HCMC traffic

Although they register as an on-demand transportation, most long-distance passenger buses actually run on fixed routes across provinces. This means that their operations are on a larger scale with high number of buses, and most passengers are picked up along the street.

As a result, there can be dozens of cabs, coaches and buses gathered at one place to collect passengers and luggage, slowing down traffic.

Families living near these “pick-up spots” have voiced their complaints about the noises, pollution and road danger throughout the years. “Previously they only used small transit cars to bypass road patrol, but now they don’t bother anymore and use 45-seat buses”, said a man living on Nguyen Duy Duong Street. If they cannot pull over during rush hours, these buses even let their passengers off in the middle of the street. Cross-provincial drivers sometimes fake an emergency break down to stop along national highways for drop-off and unloading. The city’s traffic units have been trying to curb this situation for decades by putting up no-parking signs and setting up their own legal transport routes. However, the unlawful practice has resurfaced in recent months. Traffic experts have pointed out the fact that many of these services operate near areas with prohibitory signs and street cameras but have not faced penalties, and suspect government negligence or even cover-ups.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Tan Nghia