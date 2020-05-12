Updated application for urban planning in HCMC activated

As a part of the project ‘Transforming HCMC into a smart city in the period from 2017-2020, with a vision to 2025’, approved by HCMC People’s Committee in Decision No.6179/2017, HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture has developed a series of IT applications based on the Geographic Information System (GIS) platform to better publicize and manage planning information of the city.

Since 2017, the municipal authorities have officially launched the application ‘HCMC Urban Planning Information' to provide citizens with more convenience in search for planning data while boosting the collaboration of the public in developing and managing urban planning.

This useful application has been continuously upgraded thanks to suggestions of users and the active evaluation process of the Department itself.

In the latest version released this April, there have been essential updates, consisting of a new digital planning map of land use (a part of the zone planning scheme) for the whole city; a completely new interface to offer users better experience; a new ‘search by street name’ function; detailed information on the grid with mixed land use; improvement on the ‘search by coordinates’ and ‘search by parcel ID’ functions; a new ‘user’s feedback’ function.

Particularly, the English version of the application has been added for foreign individuals and organizations interested in urban planning of HCMC to look up information easily.

This application is available online and in the app stores for both Android and iOS operation systems.

Based on the above application, HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture has also completed a new one named ‘Planning Management in HCMC’, making used of GIS. After a successful piloting time, it is formally launched from April 2020.

This new application provides supporting tools for officers of the Department to perform their daily missions and professional activities effectively.

Some of its main functions include a planning map; an automatic report with sufficient statistics about planning and architecture goals according to administrative units and common planning schemes of districts, zones; an advanced map with many GIS layers to aid the task of planning and management; advanced analysis functions; and a feedback corner to collect suggestions from users about urban planning.

In order to find planning information of HCMC, interested people can visit the website https://thongtinquyhoach.hochiminhcity.gov.vn; or download an app to their Android or iOS smart device, using keywords like ‘thong tin quy hoach HCM’ and ‘TTQH HCM’.

By An Tho – Translated by Thanh Tam