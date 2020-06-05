Upgrade, restore project of park in front of HCMC Opera House kicked off

The event saw the presence of Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong and Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan.



According to director of the Department of Construction Le Hoa Binh, the project belongs to the Metro Line 1 which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9. Earlier, the Management Board of Urban Railway (MAUR) on April 13 handed over a 2,177-square-meter green site in Lam Son Square, behind the Opera House in District 1 to the city's Infrastructure Management Center under the management of Department of Construction. The restoration of the park will contribute to the urban embellishment.

The park covering an area of 1,300 square meters, is designed and developed as a public open space for residents and area to host cultural and tourism exhibitions.

Trees are planted around area. The park is also installed with the automatic irrigation system and fine art lighting system, added director of the city’s Infrastructure Management Center under the management of Department of Construction, Vu Van Diep.

According to the HCMC Department of Construction, projects on public spaces have been implemented in HCMC, such as the upgrade of HCMC's Children Cultural House; the restore project of the park in front of a statue of late President Ho Chi Minh and city hall; the upgrade of Nguyen Hue pedestrian street; the design and renovation of September 23 Park, underground station and trade center along Le Loi street.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong and city's leaders attend the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP) At the groundbreaking ceremony Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan shakes hands with and talks to investors of the project. Construction workers join in the groundbreaking ceremony.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh