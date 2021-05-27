US university pledges cooperation with HCMC in human resources training

Leaders of HCMC and the Arizona State University pose for a photo at the meeting on May 26 (Photo: VNA)

Highly valuing the ASU’s standing and prestige in the fields of research and innovation, Phong applauded its cooperation activities in Vietnam to help the country improve training and human resources quality, noting that these programmes have helped HCMC reform training to provide the local manpower with work readiness and soft skills.Discussing cooperation orientations, he welcomed Goss’s vision and idea to work with HCMC to turn the city into a centre for training and developing high-quality human resources.The cooperation ideas match the city’s target of developing international-standard human resources equipped with sufficient knowledge and skills to meet job requirements in a global work environment and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Phong said.For his part, Goss affirmed that the ASU will do its utmost in cooperation activities with HCMC.The ASU, in coordination with US partners and enterprises in HCMC, has carried out programmes to connect universities with businesses, bringing about positive outcomes in training and research and also contributing to local development.It owns sufficient resources, experience, as well as strong international partners, to help carry out the city’s world-standard human resources training project, he noted, adding that his university pledges continued cooperation with and support for HCMC in training high-quality human resources and will soon work out concrete cooperation programmes to implement the project.At the meeting, the two sides discussed and reached consensus on comprehensive solutions in the international-standard human resources training project of HCMC.The ASU, one of the largest public universities in the US and the world’s best universities, opened a representative office in HCMC in 2013.