US$150,504 highest Tet bonus in HCMC paid by foreign-invested enterprise

The highest bonus that for New Year was recorded at a foreign-invested enterprise in the finance- banking-insurance.



This year bonus is much higher than the last year’s solar New Year and lunar New Year which was at VND500 million and VND1.2 billion per person respectively.

Director Tan said that most of the 1,100 enterprises paid Tet bonuses to their employees at an average rate of one-month salary which was not much higher than last year.

Specifically, average solar Tet bonus rate this year is VND3.3 million meanwhile average lunar Tet bonus rate this year is VND10 million. Highest Tet bonus is seen in enterprises in the fields of financing, banking, insurance, property, electronic and IT.

In addition to bonus, enterprises also have presented gifts, vouchers to laborers, and organized charity buses to send poor laborers to reunite with the relative in fatherland.

In the lunar New Year which falls in January 25, enterprise managers plan to visit penniless laborers’ houses to give gifts.

By DUONG LOAN - Translated by UYEN PHUONG