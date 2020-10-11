US’s Independence Day marked in HCM City

During a ceremony marking the 244th anniversary of Independence Day of the US hosted by the US Consulate General in the city on October 9, Liem expressed his appreciation for the gigantic development of Vietnam – US cooperative ties with the establishment of a comprehensive partnership in 2013.

He stressed that as the country’s economic, culture-education, science-technology hub, Ho Chi Minh City plays an important role in connecting Vietnam and the US. A number of cooperation activities in the fields of education, high technology and smart urban development have been also carried out in the city.

US Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Marie Damour said over the past 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Vietnam and the US have reaped positive results in collaboration in economy, education, health care, energy and security.

According to her, the two nations are working closely together with a common commitment to peace and prosperity.

Vietnamplus