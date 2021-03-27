Vaccination, immigration into HCMC carefully inspected

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen inspects Covid-19 vaccination at Hung Vuong Hospital in HCMC on March 26 (Photo: SGGP) Deputy Tuyen along with representatives from the Ministry of Health and HCMC Department of Health inspected the screening, vaccination, and post-vaccination management at Hung Vuong Hospital.



Reporting to the delegation, Dr. Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Hospital said, the hospital was assigned 200 doses, 44 of which were administered on March 25.

Vaccinated staff members were monitored post-injection as prescribed and had no adverse reactions 30 minutes after the injection.

Less than 10 people had a mild fever but responded well to antipyretics. No one showed any health complications afterwards. The hospital administered another 40 doses on March 26.

According to Dr. Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Hospital, the hospital has complied with guidelines from the Ministry of Health to safely receive, preserve, and administer the vaccines. It has also prepared sufficient means to promptly deal with adverse side effects from the vaccine.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said that visiting Hung Vuong Hospital, he found that HCMC is complying with guidelines from the National Steering Committee and the Ministry of Health.







At the HCMC Department of Health, Director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) Nguyen Tri Dung said HCMC was given 8,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccination began on March 08. Previously, the city health sector trained healthcare workers on vaccination safety, arranged a vaccination schedule, and supervised the process to ensure the correct subjects get vaccinated safely.

As of March 25, 1,151 healthcare workers have been vaccinated, making it 1,264 by the end of the week. The first phase of vaccination is expected to end some time in April 2021. On the subject of one specific confirmed Covid-19 case in HCMC, Deputy Minister Tuyen emphasized the factor of illegal entry. HCMC is surrounded by provinces bordering other countries, which might let the virus in. The Ministry of Health urgently requested localities to isolate any potential source.

It seemed the hospital also prepared adequate facilities and personnel, made sure there was enough vaccine and medications to go around, and was ready to handle any complication.

Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen suggested that HCMC closely monitor city entry points and thoroughly deal with violators, as well as any group and individual sheltering border jumpers.

Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc speaking at the meeting with Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen on March 26 (Photo: SGGP)

Commenting on illegal border jumping, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that these people left the country illegally, so they used the same method to return. Furthermore, they want to avoid the 14-day quarantine.

Therefore, he proposed that border police not only control illicit entry but also pay attention to illegal exit, because they might become illegal immigrants in the near future which poses a major health risk.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien